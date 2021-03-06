USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

210603-N-JK118-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2021) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), approaches fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) for a replenishment-at-sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Leishman)

