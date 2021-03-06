Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Leishman 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210603-N-JK118-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2021) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), approaches fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) for a replenishment-at-sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Leishman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 17:13
    Photo ID: 6675753
    VIRIN: 210603-N-JK118-1024
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 974.31 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Thomas Leishman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    FAS
    USNS Rappahannock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT