FALLON, Nev. (July 14, 2016) The Longhorns of Naval Air Station Fallon's Search and Rescue (SAR) team conducted water rescue qualifications at Lahontan Lake in Fallon, Nev. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph R. Vincent/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6675740
|VIRIN:
|160714-N-IM823-321
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Fallon SAR Conducts Rescue at Double Hot Springs north of Gerlach, Nevada, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Fallon SAR Conducts Rescue at Double Hot Springs north of Gerlach, Nevada
LEAVE A COMMENT