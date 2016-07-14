Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Fallon SAR Conducts Rescue at Double Hot Springs north of Gerlach, Nevada

    NAS Fallon SAR Conducts Rescue at Double Hot Springs north of Gerlach, Nevada

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Fallon

    FALLON, Nev. (July 14, 2016) The Longhorns of Naval Air Station Fallon's Search and Rescue (SAR) team conducted water rescue qualifications at Lahontan Lake in Fallon, Nev. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2016
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6675740
    VIRIN: 160714-N-IM823-321
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: FALLON, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Fallon SAR Conducts Rescue at Double Hot Springs north of Gerlach, Nevada, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAS Fallon SAR Conducts Rescue at Double Hot Springs north of Gerlach, Nevada

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    NAS Fallon
    Longhorn
    Search and Rescue' Fallon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT