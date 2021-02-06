A view of the new Transportation Pavilion located adjacent to the Ordnance Training Support Facility. (photo by T. Anthony Bell).
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6675712
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-US054-413
|Resolution:
|1856x993
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New pavilion offers glimpse of tactical transportation history [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New pavilion offers glimpse of tactical transportation history
LEAVE A COMMENT