Showcasing Our Best - RS Lancing and Cleveland Support

During the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon's last show of the day the poolees of RS Lancing formed up in front of the platoon and conducted a swearing in ceremony, June 1, 2021. This once in a lifetime opportunity cemented their commitment to the Marine Corps and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela.

Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021