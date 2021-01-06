Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Showcasing Our Best - RS Lancing and Cleveland Support [Image 28 of 31]

    Showcasing Our Best - RS Lancing and Cleveland Support

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    During the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon's last show of the day the poolees of RS Lancing formed up in front of the platoon and conducted a swearing in ceremony, June 1, 2021. This once in a lifetime opportunity cemented their commitment to the Marine Corps and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 15:42
    Location: MI, US
    This work, Showcasing Our Best - RS Lancing and Cleveland Support [Image 31 of 31], by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marines
    Recruiting
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington

