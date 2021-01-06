During the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon's last show of the day the poolees of RS Lancing formed up in front of the platoon and conducted a swearing in ceremony, June 1, 2021. This once in a lifetime opportunity cemented their commitment to the Marine Corps and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 15:42
|Photo ID:
|6675578
|VIRIN:
|210601-M-GN436-758
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|15.7 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Showcasing Our Best - RS Lancing and Cleveland Support [Image 31 of 31], by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
