    Showcasing Our Best - RS Lancing and Cleveland Support [Image 20 of 31]

    Showcasing Our Best - RS Lancing and Cleveland Support

    LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed at three venues in the Michigan area in support of Recruiting Station (RS) Cleveland and RS Lansing, June 1, 2021. After each performance they conducted a meet and greet with the audiences, poolees and recruiters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6675565
    VIRIN: 210601-M-GN436-418
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 11.48 MB
    Location: LIVONIA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marines
    Recruiting
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington

