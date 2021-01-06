The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed at three venues in the Michigan area in support of Recruiting Station (RS) Cleveland and RS Lansing, June 1, 2021. After each performance they conducted a meet and greet with the audiences, poolees and recruiters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 15:41 Photo ID: 6675563 VIRIN: 210601-M-GN436-369 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 8.14 MB Location: LIVONIA, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Showcasing Our Best - RS Lancing and Cleveland Support [Image 31 of 31], by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.