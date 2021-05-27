Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-39 honors past Fort Jackson Commander [Image 4 of 4]

    4-39 honors past Fort Jackson Commander

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Josephine Carlson 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. ‘Beags’ Beagle Jr. greets Jo Lynn Allen after the dedication ceremony for the Maj. Gen. James B. Allen Jr. Hall May 27.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 14:07
    Location: SC, US
