Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing Inspector General Office, Security Forces Squadron, and Fire Department conduct an active shooter training exercise at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 20, 2021. The exercise included participation from the crisis action team, emergency operations center, joint operations center, and both the Army and Air National Guard on Gowen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 13:42 Photo ID: 6675309 VIRIN: 210520-Z-IM874-1111 Resolution: 5138x2890 Size: 11.7 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Tests Gowen's Response Force [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.