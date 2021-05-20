Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Tests Gowen's Response Force [Image 6 of 10]

    Exercise Tests Gowen's Response Force

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing Inspector General Office, Security Forces Squadron, and Fire Department conduct an active shooter training exercise at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, May 20, 2021. The exercise included participation from the crisis action team, emergency operations center, joint operations center, and both the Army and Air National Guard on Gowen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    This work, Exercise Tests Gowen's Response Force [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

