    West Point promotes, recognizes new Dean during COR ceremony

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by John Pellino 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves was pinned his one star by his daughters (left) and his wife (right) and assumed responsibility as the 15th Dean of the Academic Board from outgoing Dean, Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, during a Change of Responsibility and Investiture Ceremony Friday on The Plain. The dean at West Point is charged with guiding the academic board, which has the mission of overseeing admissions, cadet education, curriculum, faculty and talent management. (Photo by John Pellino/USMA PAO)

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Promotion and Investiture Ceremony
    Brig. Gen. Shane R. Reeves

