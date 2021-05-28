Brig. Gen. Shane Reeves was pinned his one star by his daughters (left) and his wife (right) and assumed responsibility as the 15th Dean of the Academic Board from outgoing Dean, Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, during a Change of Responsibility and Investiture Ceremony Friday on The Plain. The dean at West Point is charged with guiding the academic board, which has the mission of overseeing admissions, cadet education, curriculum, faculty and talent management. (Photo by John Pellino/USMA PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 12:39 Photo ID: 6675152 VIRIN: 210528-O-YJ405-381 Resolution: 1550x1698 Size: 2.92 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Point promotes, recognizes new Dean during COR ceremony, by John Pellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.