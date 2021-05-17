Alabama National Guard Lt. Col. John Craft, commander of the 1-167th Infantry Battalion stands, in front of the American and Greek flags, with officers from the Hellenic Army at the opening ceremony of the DEFENDER-21 Immediate Response Exercise, near Xanthi, Greece, May 17, 2021. Greece is a vital NATO ally in the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions and share a similar commitment to a vision of regional peace and stability (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6674944
|VIRIN:
|210517-A-HB425-676
|Resolution:
|5683x3789
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|XANTHI, GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders in Arms [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alleyson Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
