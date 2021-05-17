Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders in Arms [Image 5 of 5]

    Leaders in Arms

    XANTHI, GREECE

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Alabama National Guard Lt. Col. John Craft, commander of the 1-167th Infantry Battalion stands, in front of the American and Greek flags, with officers from the Hellenic Army at the opening ceremony of the DEFENDER-21 Immediate Response Exercise, near Xanthi, Greece, May 17, 2021. Greece is a vital NATO ally in the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions and share a similar commitment to a vision of regional peace and stability (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).

    This work, Leaders in Arms [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alleyson Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hellenic Army
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-21
    Immediate Response

