Alabama National Guard Lt. Col. John Craft, commander of the 1-167th Infantry Battalion stands, in front of the American and Greek flags, with officers from the Hellenic Army at the opening ceremony of the DEFENDER-21 Immediate Response Exercise, near Xanthi, Greece, May 17, 2021. Greece is a vital NATO ally in the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions and share a similar commitment to a vision of regional peace and stability (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:49 Photo ID: 6674944 VIRIN: 210517-A-HB425-676 Resolution: 5683x3789 Size: 1.53 MB Location: XANTHI, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders in Arms [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alleyson Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.