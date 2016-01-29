Music to my Ears

The Hellenic Army Band preforms the United States and Greece’s National Anthems, as well as, both military’s army songs at the opening ceremony for the Immediate Response Exercise in part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 17, 2021 (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).

