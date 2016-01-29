Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Music to my Ears [Image 4 of 5]

    Music to my Ears

    XANTHI, GREECE

    01.29.2016

    Photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Hellenic Army Band preforms the United States and Greece’s National Anthems, as well as, both military’s army songs at the opening ceremony for the Immediate Response Exercise in part of DEFENDER-Europe 21, near Xanthi, Greece, May 17, 2021 (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Alleyson Singley).

    Date Taken: 01.29.2016
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:49
    Photo ID: 6674943
    VIRIN: 160129-A-HB425-562
    Resolution: 6104x4069
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: XANTHI, GR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Music to my Ears [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Alleyson Singley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hellenic Army
    DEFENDER-Europe 21
    DEFENDER-21
    Immediate Response

