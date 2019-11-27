Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving 2019

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2019

    Photo by Charles Haymond 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    The 55th Wing commander, Col. Gavin Marks, carves Thanksgiving turkey Nov. 28, 2019, at the King Dining Facility at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska for the annual Thanksgiving day dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Charles Haymond)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2019
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:43
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    Thanksgiving dinner
    Offutt AFB
    Col. Gavin Marks
    55th Wing commander

