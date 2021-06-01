Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Privatized housing council

    Privatized housing council

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Leticia Cunningham 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Joseph Becker, Privatized Housing resident advocate, speaks during a council meeting at The Pointe community center Jan. 6, 2021 at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The council currently consists of six military residents from within Capehart and Coffman Heights housing areas and was formed to discuss safety and health concerns, to identify improvements, present possible solutions to problems, and to establish positive interaction between residents, wing leadership, the Military Housing Office and project owners. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:44
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Privatized housing council, by Leticia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Privatized housing council
    Rising View entrance
    Coffman Heights entrance sign

    Housing resident council holds first meeting

    Offutt AFB
    resident advocate
    housing council

