Joseph Becker, Privatized Housing resident advocate, speaks during a council meeting at The Pointe community center Jan. 6, 2021 at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The council currently consists of six military residents from within Capehart and Coffman Heights housing areas and was formed to discuss safety and health concerns, to identify improvements, present possible solutions to problems, and to establish positive interaction between residents, wing leadership, the Military Housing Office and project owners. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 10:44
|Photo ID:
|6674918
|VIRIN:
|210106-F-LI787-1008
|Resolution:
|2832x2117
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Privatized housing council [Image 3 of 3], by Leticia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Housing resident council holds first meeting
