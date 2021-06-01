Joseph Becker, Privatized Housing resident advocate, speaks during a council meeting at The Pointe community center Jan. 6, 2021 at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The council currently consists of six military residents from within Capehart and Coffman Heights housing areas and was formed to discuss safety and health concerns, to identify improvements, present possible solutions to problems, and to establish positive interaction between residents, wing leadership, the Military Housing Office and project owners. (U.S. Air Force photo by L. Cunningham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 10:44 Photo ID: 6674918 VIRIN: 210106-F-LI787-1008 Resolution: 2832x2117 Size: 2.15 MB Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Privatized housing council [Image 3 of 3], by Leticia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.