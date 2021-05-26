MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 26, 2021) During exercise Phoenix Express 2021, members of the Tunisian special operations team climb a ladder to get aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Mediterranean Sea, May 26, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

