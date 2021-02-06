210602-N-UN585-1121

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH SEA

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    NORTH SEA (June 2, 2021) Seaman Patrick Kahlenbeck climbs down a ladder well on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) to check for damage and hot spots after a fire during damage control training, June 2, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

