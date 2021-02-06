210602-N-UN585-1113

NORTH SEA (June 2, 2021) Seaman Eber Espinoza, left, Damage Control Fireman Sostenes Nunez Hernandez, center, and Seaman Patrick Kahlenbeck overhaul an engineering space aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during damage control training, June 2, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

