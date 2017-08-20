Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Environmental Protection Specialist (Code 106.323) Kenneth Clarke is June's NNSY Employee Spotlight.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 07:19
|Photo ID:
|6674622
|VIRIN:
|210505-N-SY521-004
|Resolution:
|3696x5174
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Spotlight: Kenneth Clarke [Image 3 of 3], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard Spotlight: Kenneth Clarke
LEAVE A COMMENT