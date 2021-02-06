Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Purcell, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (EAMXS) commander, gives remarks during the EAMXS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. Purcell assumed command of the 380th EAMXS from Lt. Col. Todd Murray earlier in the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 06:59
    Photo ID: 6674621
    VIRIN: 210602-Z-BR512-1009
    Resolution: 7416x4944
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UAE
    AFCENT
    Change of Command
    Maintainers
    EMXS
    Al Dhafra Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT