380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Purcell (right), incoming 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (EAMXS) commander, receives the guidon from Col. Joseph D. Deporter, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group commander, during the EAMXS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command of the 380th EAMXS from Lt. Col. Todd Murray to Purcell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

