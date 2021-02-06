380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Todd Murray (right), outgoing 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (EAMXS) commander, relinquishes command by passing the squadron guidon to Col. Joseph D. Deporter, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group commander, during the EAMXS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. The passing of the guidon symbolizes a transfer of command, of the 380th EAMXS from Murray to Lt. Col. Jason Purcell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

