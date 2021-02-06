U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph D. Deporter, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group commander, presides over the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (EAMXS) Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. Lt. Col. Jason Purcell will assume command of the 380th EAMXS from Lt. Col. Todd Murray. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 07:00 Photo ID: 6674615 VIRIN: 210602-Z-BR512-1002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.38 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.