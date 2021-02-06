380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph D. Deporter, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Group commander, awards the Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Todd Murray, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (EAMXS) commander, during the EAMXS Change of Command Ceremony at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, June 2, 2021. Lt. Col. Jason Purcell will assume command of the 380th EAMXS from Murray. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

