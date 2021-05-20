Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Strong Airman Spotlight - SrA Cupino [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Cartier Cupino, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-10 crew chief, poses for a photo on the flight line at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 06:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay Strong Airman Spotlight - SrA Cupino [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    airmen spotlight
    al dhafra

