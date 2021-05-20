Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Strong Airman Spotlight

    Stay Strong Airman Spotlight

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Saharat Waeonam, 380th Expeditionary Operational Support Squadron weather forecaster, gauges winds at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    united arab emirates
    afcent
    airmen spotlight
    al dhafra

