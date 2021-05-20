Airman 1st Class Saharat Waeonam, 380th Expeditionary Operational Support Squadron weather forecaster, gauges winds at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 06:17
|Photo ID:
|6674574
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-VZ160-4001
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|16.11 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Stay Strong Airman Spotlight, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
