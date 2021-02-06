Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2021: Hawaii Land Navigation [Image 8 of 8]

    USARPAC BWC 2021: Hawaii Land Navigation

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Willie A. Greer Jr., a counterintelligence agent assigned to 8th Theater Sustainment Command, participates in a land navigation event at the Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii on June 2, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 03:16
    Photo ID: 6674351
    VIRIN: 210602-A-UH335-0013
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2021: Hawaii Land Navigation [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC BWC 2021

