Staff Sgt. Jacob Preisler, a cavalry scout assigned to 25th Infantry Division, plots points for a land navigation event at the Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii on June 2, 2021. The USARPAC BWC 2021 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2021 Date Posted: 06.03.2021 03:15 Photo ID: 6674348 VIRIN: 210602-A-UH335-0006 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 10.42 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC BWC 2021: Hawaii Land Navigation [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.