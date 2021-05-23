1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training

OKINAWA, Japan. — Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) alongside their Marine counterpart move through a swamp during the 4th Marine Regiment Jungle Warfare Exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, May 23, 2021. The exercise includes forward reconnaissance, terrain analysis, practice using a variety of communication platforms, small unit tactics and patient extraction procedures. (Photo has been altered for security purposes.)

