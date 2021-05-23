OKINAWA, Japan. — Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) alongside their Marine counterpart move through a swamp during the 4th Marine Regiment Jungle Warfare Exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, May 23, 2021. The exercise includes forward reconnaissance, terrain analysis, practice using a variety of communication platforms, small unit tactics and patient extraction procedures. (Photo has been altered for security purposes.)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 20:21
|Photo ID:
|6674033
|VIRIN:
|210523-A-A4204-006
|Resolution:
|1536x1152
|Size:
|462.43 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
