Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training [Image 6 of 6]

    1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    OKINAWA, Japan. — Green Berets with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) alongside their Marine counterpart move through a swamp during the 4th Marine Regiment Jungle Warfare Exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, May 23, 2021. The exercise includes forward reconnaissance, terrain analysis, practice using a variety of communication platforms, small unit tactics and patient extraction procedures. (Photo has been altered for security purposes.) 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 20:21
    Photo ID: 6674033
    VIRIN: 210523-A-A4204-006
    Resolution: 1536x1152
    Size: 462.43 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training
    1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training
    1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training
    1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training
    1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training
    1SFG (A) Jungle Warfare Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOF
    Go Army
    Special Operations Command
    USARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT