MRF-D conducts night patrolling exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Arnulfo Gayosso, a 60mm mortarman with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, kneels during a night patrol at Kangaroo Flats Training Area, NT, Australia, May 25, 2021. Patrolling put small teams of Marines in forward positions to secure objective control points, maintain security and gather information. Patrolling exercises demonstrate proficiency and establishes MRF-D as a postured force, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

