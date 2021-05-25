Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D conducts night patrolling exercise [Image 1 of 10]

    MRF-D conducts night patrolling exercise

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Deonte Singletery Jr., a rifleman with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, steps off for a patrol at Kangaroo Flats Training Area, NT, Australia, May 25, 2021. Patrolling put small teams of Marines in forward positions to secure objective control points, maintain security and gather information. Patrolling exercises demonstrate proficiency and establishes MRF-D as a postured force, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6674023
    VIRIN: 210525-M-KK393-1012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Hometown: ALBANY, GA, US
    TAGS

    security
    night
    operations
    Australia
    patrol
    MRF-D 21.2

