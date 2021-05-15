Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines conduct Forward Humanitarian assisstance training [Image 7 of 9]

    11th MEU Marines conduct Forward Humanitarian assisstance training

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (May 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cameron Steet, with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), poses for a photo in front of the Shock Trauma Platoon medical tent during a foreign humanitarian assistance exercise, May 15. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

