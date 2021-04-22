PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Gage Foreman, with Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, welds a handrail for a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 22. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 19:37
|Photo ID:
|6673995
|VIRIN:
|210422-M-PQ699-1017
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S Navy HTFN welds handrail for CH-53E [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
