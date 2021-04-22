Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gerardo Villasenor, left, a radio technician, and Cpl. Hunter Macrae, a radio operator, both with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), repair a coupler for the high frequency radio on a Light Armored Vehicle aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 22. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:37
    Photo ID: 6673994
    VIRIN: 210422-M-PQ699-1126
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.08 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAR conducts radio maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S Navy HTFN welds handrail for CH-53E
    Radio
    Infantry
    Maintenance
    LAR
    0311

