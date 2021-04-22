PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gerardo Villasenor, left, a radio technician, and Cpl. Hunter Macrae, a radio operator, both with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, repair a coupler for the high frequency radio on a Light Armored Vehicle aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), April 22. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:37 Photo ID: 6673993 VIRIN: 210422-M-PQ699-1209 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.04 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LAR conducts radio maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.