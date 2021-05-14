11th MEU Marines conduct Forward Humanitarian assisstance training

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) U.S. Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5 pilot Landing Craft, Air Cushion 72 during an amphibious surface offload of Marines and equipment assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), May 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:21 Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US