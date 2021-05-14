PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) A U.S. Sailor assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 prepares to launch Landing Craft, Air Cushion 72, in the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), May 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 19:21 Photo ID: 6673984 VIRIN: 210514-M-PQ699-1153 Resolution: 5824x3276 Size: 2.85 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct Forward Humanitarian assisstance training [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.