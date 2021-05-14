11th MEU Marines conduct Forward Humanitarian assisstance training

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 72, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, prepares to enter the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) during an amphibious surface offload, May 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

Date Taken: 05.14.2021
Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US