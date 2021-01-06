Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Waddell 

    USS Harry S Truman

    210601-N-LY620-0015 NORFOLK, Va. (February 21, 2012) Rear Adm. Ryan Scholl, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, welcomes Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) to present the 2020 Battenberg Cup. The Battenberg Cup is awarded annually to the ship that best exemplifies operational excellence. Following a 10-month Extended Carrier Incremental Availability, Truman's crew completed sea trials and carrier qualifications with professional distinction during basic phase certifications of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Waddell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 18:16
    Photo ID: 6673857
    VIRIN: 210601-N-LY620-0015
    Resolution: 1912x1421
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Benjamin Waddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Truman Presented 2020 Battenberg Cup Award, Recognized as Best Ship in the Atlantic Fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT