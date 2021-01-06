USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

210601-N-LY620-0015 NORFOLK, Va. (February 21, 2012) Rear Adm. Ryan Scholl, commander of Carrier Strike Group 8, welcomes Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) to present the 2020 Battenberg Cup. The Battenberg Cup is awarded annually to the ship that best exemplifies operational excellence. Following a 10-month Extended Carrier Incremental Availability, Truman's crew completed sea trials and carrier qualifications with professional distinction during basic phase certifications of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Waddell)

