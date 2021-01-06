USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

210601-N-IG124-0121 NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2021) Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), receives the 2020 Battenberg Cup from Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, The Battenberg Cup is awarded annually to the ship that best exemplifies operational excellence. Following a 10-month Extended Carrier Incremental Availability, Truman's crew completed sea trials and carrier qualifications with professional distinction during basic phase certifications of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Bergstrom)

