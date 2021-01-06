210601-N-IG124-0121 NORFOLK, Va. (June 1, 2021) Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), receives the 2020 Battenberg Cup from Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, The Battenberg Cup is awarded annually to the ship that best exemplifies operational excellence. Following a 10-month Extended Carrier Incremental Availability, Truman's crew completed sea trials and carrier qualifications with professional distinction during basic phase certifications of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Bergstrom)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6673856
|VIRIN:
|210601-N-IG124-0121
|Resolution:
|2464x1640
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Truman Presented 2020 Battenberg Cup Award, Recognized as Best Ship in the Atlantic Fleet
