USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

210601-N-IG124-0114 NORFOLK, Va. (February 21, 2012) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman's (CVN 75) Sailor of the Year, Retail Specialist 1st Class Kimberly Fleming, from Harlem, New York, receives the 2020 Battenberg Cup from Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, on behalf of the crew of USS Harry S. Truman. The Battenberg Cup is awarded annually to the ship that best exemplifies operational excellence. Following a 10-month Extended Carrier Incremental Availability, Truman’s crew completed sea trials and carrier qualifications with professional distinction during basic phase certifications of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Bergstrom)
Truman Presented 2020 Battenberg Cup Award, Recognized as Best Ship in the Atlantic Fleet
