MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (May 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Wick, an aircraft rescue firefighter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), pauses during movement to secure isolated personnel during a simulated tactical recovery of air and personnel, May 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 18:00 Photo ID: 6673848 VIRIN: 210524-M-OY155-1042 Resolution: 4958x3099 Size: 3.55 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.