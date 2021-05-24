MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (May 24, 2021) U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), exit an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during a simulated tactical recovery of air and personnel, May 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 17:59 Photo ID: 6673846 VIRIN: 210524-M-OY155-1039 Resolution: 4964x3094 Size: 4.47 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.