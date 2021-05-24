11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sheldon Adams, a squad leader with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts a radio check on a with an AN/PRC-152 aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) before departing for tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise, May 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

