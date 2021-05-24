Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission [Image 5 of 9]

    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (May 24, 2021) U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), recover isolated personnel during a simulated tactical recovery of air and personnel, May 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are conducting integrated training on and off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 17:59
    Photo ID: 6673844
    VIRIN: 210524-M-OY155-1041
    Resolution: 3706x2316
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    MEU
    11th
    Marines
    Mission Ready
    training

