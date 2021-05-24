Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission [Image 2 of 9]

    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sheldon Adams, a squad leader with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes flight in an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during a simulated tactical recovery of air and personnel, May 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 17:59
    Photo ID: 6673841
    VIRIN: 210524-M-OY155-1033
    Resolution: 5758x3839
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission
    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission
    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission
    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission
    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission
    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission
    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission
    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission
    11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    MEU
    11th
    Marines
    Mission Ready
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT