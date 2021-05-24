11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sheldon Adams, a squad leader with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes flight in an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during a simulated tactical recovery of air and personnel, May 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

