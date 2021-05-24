PACIFIC OCEAN (May 24, 2021) U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), board an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) for aerial transport during a simulated tactical recover of aircraft and personnel, May 24. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 17:59 Photo ID: 6673840 VIRIN: 210524-M-OY155-1027 Resolution: 5583x3722 Size: 2.41 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Conducts a TRAP Mission [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.