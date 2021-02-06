AZNG assists Nogales food bank

Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Jesus Gamez. 860th Military Police Company, prepares groceries to be delivered to area residents at a food bank in Nogales, Ariz., June 2, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Date Taken: 06.02.2021
Location: NOGALES, AZ, US