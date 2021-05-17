PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) ready a span cable during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), May 17. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.02.2021 16:50 Photo ID: 6673700 VIRIN: 210517-M-OY155-1135 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.46 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USS Essex (LHD 2) and 11th MEU Conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.