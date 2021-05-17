Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USS Essex (LHD 2) and 11th MEU Conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 4 of 5]

    The USS Essex (LHD 2) and 11th MEU Conducts a replenishment-at-sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) transfers cargo to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during a replenishment-at-sea, May 17. Essex is underway as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) conducting integrated training off the coast of southern California with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 16:50
    Photo ID: 6673698
    VIRIN: 210517-M-OY155-1027
    Resolution: 5556x3553
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USS Essex (LHD 2) and 11th MEU Conducts a replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

